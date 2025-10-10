Left Menu

Supreme Court Reserves Order as Political Parties Call for Investigation into Karur Stampede

The Supreme Court has reserved its decision on various pleas concerning an impartial probe into the Karur stampede during actor Vijay's rally. Political parties, including Vijay's TVK, seek a higher court-led investigation, challenging the Madras High Court's order for a state police-led Special Investigation Team.

The aftermath of the Karur stampede (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Friday, the Supreme Court reserved its decision on multiple pleas related to the Karur stampede investigation, which involved political parties, victim families, and others. This incident, occurring during actor Vijay's rally on September 27, prompted an appeal for a deeper investigation.

A bench comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and NV Anjaria addressed submissions and requested the Tamil Nadu government to provide a counter affidavit before making a final ruling. On October 8, the court had agreed to consider a plea by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, challenging the Madras High Court's directive for a police-led Special Investigation Team.

The pleas argue for an independent probe, suggesting possible intentional disruptions at the rally and criticizing the impugned court orders for undermining justice principles. TVK leaders allege factual inaccuracies and bias in the High Court's accusations against them, contending they acted promptly during the stampede crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

