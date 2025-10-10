BJP's Sambit Patra Accuses Congress of Spreading 'Fake News' on Russia-Pakistan Deal

In a scathing critique of the Congress party, BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday condemned the actions of Congress's communication head, Jairam Ramesh, accusing him of spreading misinformation to boost Pakistan's standing in the ongoing information warfare. Patra alleged that Ramesh's tweet about an alleged Russia-Pakistan defense deal was part of a larger scheme to tarnish India's international reputation ahead of significant summits.

Referencing an October 4 tweet by Congress's Jairam Ramesh, Patra claimed the post erroneously suggested that Russia had agreed to supply RD-93MA engines for Pakistan's China-made JF-17 fighter jets. "Congress's attempt to implicate Prime Minister Modi through these allegations only served to question the nation's diplomacy and strategy," Patra argued, referring to the Congress party's actions as credibility-diminishing.

Contradicting Ramesh's claims, Patra cited Russia's categorical dismissal of any such agreement with Pakistan, labeling the rumor as "baseless and fake." He remarked that ahead of large summits such as the G20, Congress engages in activities aimed at damaging India's credibility globally. Moreover, Patra criticized Ramesh's coordination with Rahul Gandhi, suggesting it is part of a wider effort to fuel Pakistan's narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)