Left Menu

BJP's Sambit Patra Accuses Congress of Spreading 'Fake News' on Russia-Pakistan Deal

BJP's Sambit Patra has accused Congress of spreading misinformation to harm India's image, alleging party spokesperson Jairam Ramesh disseminated false claims about a Russia-Pakistan defense agreement. Patra refuted these claims, asserting Russia has denied any such deal, and criticized Congress for undermining national diplomacy ahead of major summits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:19 IST
BJP's Sambit Patra Accuses Congress of Spreading 'Fake News' on Russia-Pakistan Deal
BJP MP Sambit Patra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique of the Congress party, BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday condemned the actions of Congress's communication head, Jairam Ramesh, accusing him of spreading misinformation to boost Pakistan's standing in the ongoing information warfare. Patra alleged that Ramesh's tweet about an alleged Russia-Pakistan defense deal was part of a larger scheme to tarnish India's international reputation ahead of significant summits.

Referencing an October 4 tweet by Congress's Jairam Ramesh, Patra claimed the post erroneously suggested that Russia had agreed to supply RD-93MA engines for Pakistan's China-made JF-17 fighter jets. "Congress's attempt to implicate Prime Minister Modi through these allegations only served to question the nation's diplomacy and strategy," Patra argued, referring to the Congress party's actions as credibility-diminishing.

Contradicting Ramesh's claims, Patra cited Russia's categorical dismissal of any such agreement with Pakistan, labeling the rumor as "baseless and fake." He remarked that ahead of large summits such as the G20, Congress engages in activities aimed at damaging India's credibility globally. Moreover, Patra criticized Ramesh's coordination with Rahul Gandhi, suggesting it is part of a wider effort to fuel Pakistan's narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Free Speech Triumph: Overturned Koran Burning Conviction

Free Speech Triumph: Overturned Koran Burning Conviction

 Global
2
Ex-IPS Officer Kuldeep Sharma Faces Arrest: The 1984 Confinement Case Resurfaces

Ex-IPS Officer Kuldeep Sharma Faces Arrest: The 1984 Confinement Case Resurf...

 India
3
Swift Rescue: Abducted Boy Safely Returned

Swift Rescue: Abducted Boy Safely Returned

 India
4
Uralvagonzavod Adapts to Economic Challenges with Four-Day Week Transition

Uralvagonzavod Adapts to Economic Challenges with Four-Day Week Transition

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025