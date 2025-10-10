AAP Blames BJP for Caste Discrimination After Officer's Tragic Death
The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the BJP of promoting caste-based discrimination following the suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, citing harassment due to his Dalit status. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal condemned recent Dalit-directed violence and called for accountability, as a Special Investigation Team begins its inquiry.
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the suicide of Haryana-cadre IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, attributing it to caste-based discrimination. The AAP alleges that Kumar faced consistent harassment due to his Dalit background.
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convener, expressed alarm over the increasing caste-related hostilities in India, citing recent incidents such as the shoe attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and the death by suicide of Puran Kumar in Haryana. Kejriwal emphasized the necessity for addressing these discriminatory practices.
AAP accused the BJP of creating an environment of systemic persecution, as further detailed in a suicide note by Kumar, implicating 15 senior officers. In the ongoing investigation, a Special Investigation Team has been established by the Chandigarh Police to delve deeper into the case.
ALSO READ
Chandigarh Police Launch SIT Probe into IPS Officer's Mysterious Death
High-Profile Probe: Unraveling the Tragic Case of Officer Y Puran Kumar
Chandigarh Police constitutes six-member SIT to investigate 'suicide' case of senior Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar.
Chandigarh Police Forms SIT for High-Profile Investigation
Chandigarh Police File FIR Against Senior Haryana Officers Amid Allegations of Harassment