AAP Blames BJP for Caste Discrimination After Officer's Tragic Death

The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the BJP of promoting caste-based discrimination following the suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, citing harassment due to his Dalit status. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal condemned recent Dalit-directed violence and called for accountability, as a Special Investigation Team begins its inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 22:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the suicide of Haryana-cadre IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, attributing it to caste-based discrimination. The AAP alleges that Kumar faced consistent harassment due to his Dalit background.

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convener, expressed alarm over the increasing caste-related hostilities in India, citing recent incidents such as the shoe attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and the death by suicide of Puran Kumar in Haryana. Kejriwal emphasized the necessity for addressing these discriminatory practices.

AAP accused the BJP of creating an environment of systemic persecution, as further detailed in a suicide note by Kumar, implicating 15 senior officers. In the ongoing investigation, a Special Investigation Team has been established by the Chandigarh Police to delve deeper into the case.

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

