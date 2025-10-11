US Government Shakeup: Layoffs, Defense Moves, and Policy Shifts

The ongoing government shutdown has led the White House to initiate widespread layoffs, affecting thousands of federal workers. President Donald Trump lay the blame on Democrats as departments like Treasury, Education, and Homeland Security begin terminating employees. The total scope of these job cuts is still unclear.

Meanwhile, activist Laura Loomer has criticized the Pentagon for its alleged plans regarding a Qatari military facility in Idaho. However, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth clarified that Qatar will fund a facility at a U.S. air base without receiving any U.S. base control.

Simultaneously, the airline industry is grappling with air traffic staffing issues, causing prolonged delays for travelers. In Tennessee, a catastrophic explosion at a munitions plant has left 19 people missing, potentially dead, as investigations continue. The developments highlight a range of challenges currently facing the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)