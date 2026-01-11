Left Menu

Dindigul Drama: DSP Shoots Murder Suspect in Self-Defense

In Dindigul, a police operation turned violent when Vigneshwaran, a murder suspect, attacked a sub-inspector with a sickle. The Deputy Superintendent of Police retaliated in self-defense, shooting Vigneshwaran in the leg. Both were hospitalized for intensive treatment following the altercation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:57 IST
In a tense operation, Dindigul's Deputy Superintendent of Police shot a murder suspect, Vigneshwaran, in self-defense after the latter wounded a sub-inspector with a sickle. The incident occurred Sunday evening during a raid at Vigneshwaran's residence in CKCM Colony.

According to the police, the suspect resisted arrest and violently attacked sub-inspector Johnson, inflicting a serious injury on his left hand. The DSP reacted by firing at Vigneshwaran's right leg to halt further aggression.

Both the injured officer and the suspect were promptly taken to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital, where they are currently receiving intensive treatment, police officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

