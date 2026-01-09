Indian and Sri Lankan Defense Leaders Strengthen Ties

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi embarked on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka from January 7-8, engaging in high-level discussions with Sri Lanka's Deputy Defence Minister Aruna Jayasekera and other army officials.

The talks emphasized strengthening bilateral defense cooperation and boosting military-to-military engagement, particularly in disaster relief and technological advancements. A guard of honor was accorded to General Dwivedi, highlighting the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

During the visit, India transferred military vehicles, ambulances, and training simulators to Sri Lanka. General Dwivedi also addressed officers at the Army War College on the evolving security landscape and emphasized the importance of technology in modern military operations. He paid tribute to Indian soldiers who fell during past peacekeeping missions in Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)