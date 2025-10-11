Political Clash Over Marathwada Flood Relief: Accusations and Demands

Tensions between political rivals have intensified in Maharashtra over inadequate flood relief for Marathwada. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut slammed the state government for its alleged negligence in addressing the crisis, suggesting that authorities are preoccupied with other political commitments rather than the pressing issues at home.

Responding to these allegations, Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule refuted Raut's claims, declaring that the Chief Minister-led government has diligently addressed the needs of the flood-stricken region. Bawankule went on to criticize Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray, labeling his past governance as reminiscent of 'Nizam-like' policies.

As tensions boil over, Raut has announced a Marathwada Morcha, demanding a substantial aid package for local farmers. He has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release funds from the PM Cares Fund to mitigate the crisis, emphasizing the urgent need to prevent further distress among Marathwada's farming communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)