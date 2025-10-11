Political Shockwave: Nuapada's Jay Dholakia Joins BJP

In a significant political move, Jay Dholakia, who was expected to contest the Nuapada assembly bypoll on behalf of the BJD, has switched allegiance to the ruling BJP. This shift is seen as a major setback for the Naveen Patnaik-led party.

Jay, the son of the late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, joined the BJP at a formal event attended by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy CM KV Singh Deo, and state BJP president Manmohan Samal in Bhubaneswar.

The Chief Minister welcomed Jay to the party, asserting that he is poised to continue his father's work in Nuapada. The transition comes ahead of the bypoll, scheduled for November 11, leaving the BJD without an official candidate announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)