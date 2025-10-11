Left Menu

Political Shockwave: Nuapada's Jay Dholakia Joins BJP

Jay Dholakia, once a prospective candidate for the BJD in the Nuapada assembly bypoll, has joined the BJP. His move, influenced by the state's developmental progress, marks a significant setback for the BJD. He was welcomed by Odisha's Chief Minister and other senior BJP figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-10-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 17:43 IST
Political Shockwave: Nuapada's Jay Dholakia Joins BJP
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Jay Dholakia, who was expected to contest the Nuapada assembly bypoll on behalf of the BJD, has switched allegiance to the ruling BJP. This shift is seen as a major setback for the Naveen Patnaik-led party.

Jay, the son of the late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, joined the BJP at a formal event attended by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy CM KV Singh Deo, and state BJP president Manmohan Samal in Bhubaneswar.

The Chief Minister welcomed Jay to the party, asserting that he is poised to continue his father's work in Nuapada. The transition comes ahead of the bypoll, scheduled for November 11, leaving the BJD without an official candidate announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Owaisi Blasts UP Government Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Poster Controversy

Owaisi Blasts UP Government Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Poster Controversy

 India
2
Former CISF Officer Arrested for Fake Job Racket in Mumbai

Former CISF Officer Arrested for Fake Job Racket in Mumbai

 India
3
Australia vs. India: A Clash to Watch in Women's World Cup

Australia vs. India: A Clash to Watch in Women's World Cup

 Global
4
Nat Sciver-Brunt Sets Record with Fifth World Cup Century

Nat Sciver-Brunt Sets Record with Fifth World Cup Century

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025