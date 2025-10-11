Prashant Kishor's Bold Charge: Taking on Tejashwi Yadav in Raghopur

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor launched his campaign in Raghopur on Saturday. He targeted RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, promising a defeat akin to that of Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.

Kishor, 47, received a warm welcome from his supporters in Vaishali district as he listened to local grievances regarding basic amenities. He criticized voters for being swayed by caste loyalty and questioned community engagement with their local MLA.

Despite speculation, Kishor didn't confirm his candidacy, leaving the decision to the party. He emphasized the party's democratic values amidst discontent after releasing their first candidate list.

