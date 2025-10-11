Left Menu

Political Storm: Adhikari's Sardonic Critique of Banerjee’s North Bengal Sojourn

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari criticized West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for her upcoming visit to flood-hit north Bengal. He claimed the visit is for 'relaxation' and not relief, and accused local police of ignoring rescue operations to focus on hosting Banerjee's convoy with party flags.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-10-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 19:41 IST
Political Storm: Adhikari's Sardonic Critique of Banerjee’s North Bengal Sojourn
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of planning an upcoming visit to flood and landslide-ravaged north Bengal for leisure rather than relief efforts. He implied that her itinerary, set for early next week, prioritizes personal enjoyment over the welfare of the affected residents.

Adhikari alleged negligence, suggesting that police forces were absent during crucial rescue operations, leaving at least 32 dead since October 4. He posted videos implying security personnel are now focused on arranging TMC flags along her convoy's route to illustrate misplaced priorities.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh countered these claims, asserting that Banerjee acted swiftly after the disaster to oversee relief and rescue efforts. He accused Adhikari of politicizing the disaster to malign the Chief Minister, who had previously visited the area post-Durga Puja Carnival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turmoil in Ivory Coast: Protests, Arrests, and Presidential Ambitions

Turmoil in Ivory Coast: Protests, Arrests, and Presidential Ambitions

 Cote d'Ivoire
2
Tutor's Violent Outburst: Assault Over Homework

Tutor's Violent Outburst: Assault Over Homework

 India
3
ADR Defends Alleged False Affidavit in Supreme Court Amidst Electoral Roll Controversy

ADR Defends Alleged False Affidavit in Supreme Court Amidst Electoral Roll C...

 India
4
Historic May 13 Square in Madagascar Reopens Amid Protests

Historic May 13 Square in Madagascar Reopens Amid Protests

 Madagascar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025