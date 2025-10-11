Political Storm: Adhikari's Sardonic Critique of Banerjee’s North Bengal Sojourn

In a sharp rebuke, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of planning an upcoming visit to flood and landslide-ravaged north Bengal for leisure rather than relief efforts. He implied that her itinerary, set for early next week, prioritizes personal enjoyment over the welfare of the affected residents.

Adhikari alleged negligence, suggesting that police forces were absent during crucial rescue operations, leaving at least 32 dead since October 4. He posted videos implying security personnel are now focused on arranging TMC flags along her convoy's route to illustrate misplaced priorities.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh countered these claims, asserting that Banerjee acted swiftly after the disaster to oversee relief and rescue efforts. He accused Adhikari of politicizing the disaster to malign the Chief Minister, who had previously visited the area post-Durga Puja Carnival.

(With inputs from agencies.)