Modi Praises Naidu's Vision as He Marks 15 Years as Andhra Pradesh CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to N Chandrababu Naidu, the Telugu Desam Party leader, to extend his congratulations. Naidu, having completed 15 years as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, received high praise from Modi for his enduring vision and dedication to effective governance.

Modi took to social media platform X to share his admiration, highlighting Naidu's consistent futuristic outlook and steadfast commitment throughout his political journey. Their professional relationship traces back to the early 2000s when both leaders served as Chief Ministers.

Expressing warm wishes, Modi commended Naidu for his passionate efforts towards the development and welfare of Andhra Pradesh, signaling ongoing support and collaboration.