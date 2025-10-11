Left Menu

Modi Praises Naidu's Vision as He Marks 15 Years as Andhra Pradesh CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated N Chandrababu Naidu on his 15-year tenure as Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, lauding his visionary governance. Modi shared his positive experience working alongside Naidu, emphasizing Naidu's dedication to the welfare of the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 20:40 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to N Chandrababu Naidu, the Telugu Desam Party leader, to extend his congratulations. Naidu, having completed 15 years as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, received high praise from Modi for his enduring vision and dedication to effective governance.

Modi took to social media platform X to share his admiration, highlighting Naidu's consistent futuristic outlook and steadfast commitment throughout his political journey. Their professional relationship traces back to the early 2000s when both leaders served as Chief Ministers.

Expressing warm wishes, Modi commended Naidu for his passionate efforts towards the development and welfare of Andhra Pradesh, signaling ongoing support and collaboration.

