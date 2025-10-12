Strengthening Ties: US Envoy's Strategic Visit to India

US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor has embarked on a crucial six-day visit to India, reinforcing the significance of the bilateral relationship between the two countries. Upon his arrival in New Delhi, Gor met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the strategic partnership, with particular focus on defense, trade, technology, and critical minerals.

The visit comes at a time when US-India relations have been strained due to Washington's recent imposition of hefty tariffs on Indian goods and changes in H1B visa policies. The discussions with Indian officials, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, aim to address these challenges and explore pathways for cooperation.

Gor, who recently assumed his role after being confirmed by the Senate, expressed optimism about the nations' future collaboration under the leadership of President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi. His visit seeks to pave the way for deeper engagements in areas vital to both nations, amid shifting global dynamics.