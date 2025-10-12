Left Menu

JD(U) Prepares for Bihar Elections with Candidate Overhaul

Bihar's JD(U) party, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, finalizes candidates for assembly polls, dropping four incumbent MLAs. Seeking to contest 103 seats, the party is part of an NDA alliance along with BJP and other partners. Elections are set for November, with results on the 14th.

In a strategic move ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) has finalized its list of candidates, making a significant decision to replace four sitting MLAs who were deemed non-performers.

The JD(U) is expected to contest 103 out of the 243 available seats, although an official announcement by the NDA's leadership is pending. This shift includes key constituencies in Bhagalpur, Nawada, and Banka districts, indicating a focus on rejuvenation and potential gains.

The election dynamics further unfold as BJP is set to contest 102 seats, while alliances with parties like LJP, HAM, and RLM are being negotiated. The state elections are due for November 6 and 11, with counting on November 14, promising a potentially transformative political season in Bihar.

