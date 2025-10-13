Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Political Showdown: Rajya Sabha Elections Spotlight BJP's Support

In Jammu and Kashmir, upcoming biennial elections for four Rajya Sabha seats will serve as a litmus test for parties' stands on the BJP. Despite no show of support, the BJP's chances rely on 'money power'. The National Conference to field a fourth candidate amid strategic candidatures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-10-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 16:03 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Political Showdown: Rajya Sabha Elections Spotlight BJP's Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political climate in Jammu and Kashmir is heating up as the region prepares for upcoming biennial elections to fill four vacant Rajya Sabha seats. Slated for October 24, the elections have become a crucible for political affiliations regarding the BJP's influence.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah asserted that the results will expose who genuinely opposes or supports the BJP, amidst accusations that any BJP victory would rely on 'money power, muscle power, and power of the agencies.' The National Conference, Abdullah's party, plans to field candidates strategically, including for the contested fourth seat.

Abdullah reassured the media that party president Farooq Abdullah remains a central figure and dispelled rumors of him contesting in any bypolls. The chief minister promised further announcements on candidates for the Budgam and Nagrota by-elections in due course.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Stocks Rebound Amid US-China Trade Tensions Easing

European Stocks Rebound Amid US-China Trade Tensions Easing

 Global
2
Delhi Takes Root: New Strategy for Tree Transplantation Success

Delhi Takes Root: New Strategy for Tree Transplantation Success

 India
3
Historic Ceasefire Agreement Signed at Sharm El-Sheikh

Historic Ceasefire Agreement Signed at Sharm El-Sheikh

 Egypt
4
Trump-Zelenskiy Summit: Crucial Talks over Tomahawk Missiles and Drone Deal

Trump-Zelenskiy Summit: Crucial Talks over Tomahawk Missiles and Drone Deal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025