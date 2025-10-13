BJP's Strategic Move: Pushing for Independence in Punjab 2027 Elections

In a bold political maneuver, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu declared that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest all 117 seats in the upcoming 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, effectively excluding the possibility of partnering with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Bittu emphasized the party's mission to independently gain control over Punjab's political landscape.

Reiterating the BJP's strategy, Bittu addressed reporters and vehemently ruled out any reconciliation with SAD, criticizing them for controversial issues like drugs and sacrilege. The BJP will also contest the Tarn Taran bypoll unaided, marking a significant shift in their electoral strategy post their split from the National Democratic Alliance in 2020.

Bittu's statements come in the wake of Congress leader P Chidambaram's remarks on Operation Blue Star. Bittu urged Punjab Congress leaders to clarify their stance on Chidambaram's comments, which questioned the actions of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, further adding complexity to the political discourse in Punjab.

