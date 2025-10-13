Opposition Leaders Unite: Raj Thackeray's Strategic Meeting Amid Key Elections
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray met with his party's spokespersons ahead of a critical joint press conference with opposition leaders. Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray, and Sharad Pawar will discuss their positions with the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra, potentially addressing numerous queries post-conference.
In a strategic move, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray gathered his party's spokespersons for a crucial meeting on Monday. The MNS seeks to solidify its stance ahead of a high-profile joint press conference with opposition leaders.
The meeting comes as a precursor to Tuesday's event where Raj Thackeray, along with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, will confront the state's Chief Electoral Officer. Their collaborative effort aims to tackle pivotal issues before the state's electoral landscape.
Following the scheduled discussions, the opposition leaders will hold a joint press conference, aiming to clarify and assert their collective positions. Party strategists are preparing for the wave of inquiries likely to ensue post-conference, with Raj Thackeray actively involved in setting the narrative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
