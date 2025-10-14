Kerala's Suresh Gopi Eyes Return to Acting, Seeks Ministerial Exit

Senior Congress figure and Kerala's Leader of Opposition, VD Satheesan, weighed in on Union Minister Suresh Gopi's inclination to vacate his ministerial position, lauding him as a talented actor and suggesting it was a personal choice. "That is his decision. He is a very good actor. He can act," Satheesan remarked to ANI.

Gopi's announcement followed his expression of intent at an event in Kannur, citing reduced earnings as the impetus for his potential resignation. He proposed BJP leader C Sadanandan Master as a suitable successor, emphasizing his aspiration to resume his film career which has been impacted since his ministerial tenure.

Elaborating on his motives, Gopi noted his desire to focus on acting due to financial responsibilities, including supporting dependents and settling his family. He reminisced about his unplanned entry into the BJP in 2016 and acknowledged how his ministerial role sprang from party accountability rather than personal ambition.

Further addressing political nuances, Gopi asserted faith in C Sadanandan Master as a prospective minister who could make a historical impact on Kerala's political scene. "If I am relieved from this post and he (C. Sadanandan Master) is made a minister instead, I truly believe that would mark a new chapter in Kerala's political history," he conveyed.

Gopi also critiqued how his statements were often misconstrued, particularly highlighting criticism over his use of the term "praja" for his constituency's people. He compared this to changing terminologies for sanitation workers, defending his language choice against detractors.

(With inputs from agencies.)