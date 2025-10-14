Exiled Critic Khodorkovsky Faces Fresh FSB Charges

Russia's Federal Security Service has launched a criminal case against Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an exiled Kremlin critic, accusing him of forming a 'terrorist organisation' aimed at violently seizing power. The investigation also involves high-profile dissidents and prominent figures such as Vladimir Kara-Murza and Garry Kasparov.

This development surfaces shortly after the Council of Europe established a platform for dialogue with Russian democratic forces in exile, a move the FSB claims is being portrayed by Khodorkovsky as an alternative leadership structure. Khodorkovsky refutes these allegations, suggesting they stem from the Kremlin's concerns over Western engagement with Russian exiles.

The accusations are unlikely to alter the circumstances for those charged, as they reside outside Russia, facing immediate arrest if they return. However, the case underscores Moscow's resolve to pressure exiled opponents and discredit them, particularly as the exiled dissidents plan to actively participate in Council dialogues.

