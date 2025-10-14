Left Menu

Congress Criticizes National Conference for Betrayal Ahead of Rajya Sabha Elections

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hamid Qara accused the National Conference (NC) of betraying trust by denying Congress a safe seat in the Rajya Sabha elections. The disagreement highlights the cracks in the INDIA bloc, with the Congress seeking independence from unreliable alliances to strengthen its position.

In a major political rift, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hamid Qara has accused the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference of 'repeated betrayal of trust' by denying Congress a safe seat in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Qara, who chaired a vital party meeting, criticized the NC for moving away from the INDIA bloc due to questionable motives since forming the alliance government. A report has been submitted to the party headquarters for further action.

The NC's action, including denying a safe seat to Congress, has exposed intentions to marginalize the party. Qara expressed hopes for Congress to emerge as a strong, independent force in Jammu and Kashmir, away from unreliable alliances.

