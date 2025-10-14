Congress Criticizes National Conference for Betrayal Ahead of Rajya Sabha Elections

In a major political rift, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hamid Qara has accused the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference of 'repeated betrayal of trust' by denying Congress a safe seat in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Qara, who chaired a vital party meeting, criticized the NC for moving away from the INDIA bloc due to questionable motives since forming the alliance government. A report has been submitted to the party headquarters for further action.

The NC's action, including denying a safe seat to Congress, has exposed intentions to marginalize the party. Qara expressed hopes for Congress to emerge as a strong, independent force in Jammu and Kashmir, away from unreliable alliances.

