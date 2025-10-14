Tragic Farewell: Soldier's Funeral Leaves BJP MP Unconscious
BJP MP Rao Rajendra Singh fainted during the funeral of soldier Agniveer Bheem Singh in Kotputli-Behror, Rajasthan. Singh, representing Jaipur Rural, collapsed as tributes were paid. Agniveer was laid to rest following a cloudburst-related disappearance in Uttarakhand. Participants included hundreds in a procession from Pragpura to his village.
BJP MP Rao Rajendra Singh fainted at a funeral for Agniveer Bheem Singh in Kotputli-Behror, Rajasthan. Singh, representing Jaipur Rural, collapsed as a Guard of Honour was presented.
The soldier, Bheem Singh, went missing after a cloudburst in Uttarakhand, and his body was only recently recovered. He was honored with full military rites in his village.
His remains were brought to Pragpura early in the day, from where a 7-km procession, or 'tiranga yatra,' carried them to his hometown, with over hundreds joining the tribute march.
