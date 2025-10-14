Nepotism or Necessity? The Unexpected Rise of Bihar's First Woman Chief Minister

In a dramatic political twist, Rabri Devi, the wife of embattled Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, rose to power as the state's first woman chief minister in 1997. Her ascension transpired amid simmering controversy over alleged nepotism, as documented in the upcoming book 'Neele Aakash Ka Sach.'

Initially, Lalu Prasad Yadav intended to pass the reins to Kanti Singh, endorsing her as the leader of the RJD legislature party. However, a crucial conversation with then Prime Minister I K Gujral prompted a pivot, landing the role on Rabri Devi, a housewife with no political experience.

The decision divided political opinions in Bihar, with some lauding the groundbreaking appointment while others condemned it as dynastic politics. Despite skepticism about Rabri Devi's capabilities, she navigated her term with growing confidence and effectiveness, ultimately redefining perceptions of leadership in the state's political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)