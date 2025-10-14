Tension in Durgapur as BJP MP Pratap Sarangi Visits Gangrape Victim
BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi visited the Durgapur gangrape victim in a West Bengal hospital, sparking tension as hospital security stopped him. The victim, an Odisha student, was allegedly assaulted outside a medical college. Five arrests have been made. Sarangi met the victim amidst security challenges.
Tension escalated at a West Bengal hospital when BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi arrived to visit a gangrape victim. The incident occurred in Paschim Bardhaman district's Durgapur, where a Odisha student was reportedly assaulted. Hospital security initially stopped Sarangi, which led to a verbal exchange.
Despite prior notification to the state administration and police, Sarangi's entry was obstructed. Srinivas Pradhan, BJP's media coordinator for Balasore district, criticized the situation in Bengal, highlighting the restrictions imposed during the visit to the victim.
The Odisha student, in her second year, suffered the attack outside her college campus on a Friday night outing. The police have apprehended five suspects in connection to the crime. Sarangi eventually met the victim, advocating for her wellbeing amidst the security tensions.
