Political Tensions Rise as France Considers Pension Plan Suspension

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu plans to suspend a controversial law that raises the retirement age from 62 to 64 to prevent the government's collapse. Opposition parties are pushing for action, while the Socialist Party seeks repeal. President Macron faces criticism amid mounting political and economic challenges.

Updated: 14-10-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has announced intentions to temporarily suspend a controversial pension reform plan that aims to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. This move is seen as an attempt to stabilize his government, which risks being overturned.

Addressing the National Assembly, Lecornu said the suspension of this flagship policy of President Emmanuel Macron would last until the next presidential election in 2027. The Socialist Party, not part of the government, demands the law's repeal, while hard-left and far-right parties are pressing for a no-confidence vote.

In light of a fractured parliament and the fragile minority government, Macron is under pressure two years before the next presidential election. Calls for new parliamentary elections and criticism of current leadership compound the political crisis, exacerbated by France's economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

