Gen Z Protesters Demand Change in Madagascar's Political Landscape
Thousands of young protesters in Madagascar demand President Andry Rajoelina's immediate resignation amid widespread unrest. The movement began due to power and water shortages and evolved into a call for leadership change. The military has stepped in, reflecting global youth-led movements seeking better governance.
In Madagascar's Antananarivo, thousands of young protesters are calling for the immediate resignation of President Andry Rajoelina. Demonstrations on May 13 Square, reminiscent of past youth-led revolutions, underscore demands for leadership change in the nation.
The protests, initiated by shortages of power and water, accelerated when the military, previously instrumental in Rajoelina's rise to power, sided with the demonstrators. Colonel Michael Randrianirina announced the military's intent to dissolve existing institutions, assuming control in the interim.
Protesters, resonating with global youth movements, express dissatisfaction with perceived elite governance. Despite economic struggles and unemployment, the population seeks renewed leadership, highlighting a need for effective governance amidst one of the world's deepest poverty levels.
