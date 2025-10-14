Left Menu

Nitish Kumar's Silent Strategy Amid Seat-Sharing Drama

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar navigates through political upheaval amidst NDA seat-sharing disputes. The JD(U) leader, unhappy with the current arrangement, distributes tickets directly, bypassing traditional announcements. Meanwhile, the BJP announces its candidate list, leading to speculation of internal rifts both within the NDA and the INDIA bloc.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar bypassed traditional ticket announcement practices amidst rising tensions over NDA's seat-sharing arrangements. On Tuesday, Kumar distributed JD(U) tickets discreetly, hinting at potential discord within the alliance.

In a surprise move, the BJP revealed its candidate list, sidelining some senior figures while promoting others, sparking intrigue among political circles. The decision left JD(U) members, particularly Gopal Mandal, visibly unsettled, leading to a high-profile protest outside Kumar's residence.

As rumors of rifts flourished, both the NDA and the opposing INDIA bloc grappled with internal challenges. Within the NDA, displeasure over seat allocations was evident, while the INDIA bloc struggled with similar issues. Notably, CPI(ML) Liberation candidates moved forward by filing nominations, signaling readiness for upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

