Reviving History: BHP's Potential Comeback in US Copper Mining

BHP's Chief Executive is exploring the possibility of reopening abandoned mines in the US Copper Belt. The company's increased interest in the area, spurred by policies from the Trump administration, includes considering new developments in Arizona's Globe-Miami region. This reflects a strategic shift in BHP's exploration efforts.

BHP, one of the world's largest mining companies, is contemplating reopening dormant mines in the historic US Copper Belt, a move highlighted by their Chief Executive.

BHP CEO Henry indicated that policies introduced during the Trump administration significantly influenced the company's decision to enhance exploration activities in the US.

The company is particularly reviewing opportunities in Arizona's Globe-Miami region, signifying a potential strategic expansion in its mining endeavors.

