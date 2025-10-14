BJP MP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Remarks on Durgapur Incident

BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi visited the Durgapur 'gangrape' victim in a hospital in West Bengal on Tuesday, sharply criticizing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks about female students venturing out late at night.

Sarangi accused the West Bengal CM of protecting criminals with her comments and challenged her claims around the timing of the victim's outing.

The controversy arose after Sarangi and a team of BJP workers were initially barred by hospital security, leading to the MP's allegations against Banerjee's handling of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)