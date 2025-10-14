BJP MP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Remarks on Durgapur Incident
BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi criticized West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her comments regarding a gangrape victim in Durgapur. Sarangi accused Banerjee of protecting criminals and questioned how the CM could make remarks about the victim being out late when the incident occurred within permissible hours.
BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi visited the Durgapur 'gangrape' victim in a hospital in West Bengal on Tuesday, sharply criticizing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks about female students venturing out late at night.
Sarangi accused the West Bengal CM of protecting criminals with her comments and challenged her claims around the timing of the victim's outing.
The controversy arose after Sarangi and a team of BJP workers were initially barred by hospital security, leading to the MP's allegations against Banerjee's handling of the situation.
