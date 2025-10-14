Left Menu

BJP MP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Remarks on Durgapur Incident

BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi criticized West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her comments regarding a gangrape victim in Durgapur. Sarangi accused Banerjee of protecting criminals and questioned how the CM could make remarks about the victim being out late when the incident occurred within permissible hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:31 IST
BJP MP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Remarks on Durgapur Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi visited the Durgapur 'gangrape' victim in a hospital in West Bengal on Tuesday, sharply criticizing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks about female students venturing out late at night.

Sarangi accused the West Bengal CM of protecting criminals with her comments and challenged her claims around the timing of the victim's outing.

The controversy arose after Sarangi and a team of BJP workers were initially barred by hospital security, leading to the MP's allegations against Banerjee's handling of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Juggle: Stocks, Oil, and Gold React to Global Tensions

Market Juggle: Stocks, Oil, and Gold React to Global Tensions

 Global
2
US Seeks Global Support Amid China Trade Tensions

US Seeks Global Support Amid China Trade Tensions

 United States
3
Markets Steady Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Markets Steady Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

 Global
4
Maine's Senate Race: A Clash of Political Titans

Maine's Senate Race: A Clash of Political Titans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025