Maine's Senate Showdown: The Battle for Collins' Seat

Maine Governor Janet Mills enters the U.S. Senate race, aiming to unseat Republican Senator Susan Collins in 2026. Mills faces a competitive primary against progressive Graham Platner. Supported by prominent Democrats, Mills is seen as the best candidate to succeed in this key election, crucial for Senate Democrats.

Updated: 14-10-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:05 IST
Maine Governor Janet Mills has officially entered the U.S. Senate race, setting her sights on incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins' seat in 2026. Mills, a seasoned politician and two-term governor, leads a field of Democrats eager to capitalize on this prime opportunity for a crucial Senate pickup.

In her campaign, Mills aims to rally the Democratic base against Collins, who is portrayed as closely aligned with Donald Trump. Despite her moderate stance, Mills is endorsed by key figures, including Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, and is seen as a strong contender capable of flipping the seat.

The Democratic primary is set to be a closely-watched battle, featuring Mills against progressive newcomer Graham Platner. The outcome will significantly influence the party's strategy to gain a Senate majority by targeting Republican-held seats, especially in battleground states like North Carolina.

