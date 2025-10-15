Peru's New Leadership: Tackling Crime and Economy

In a strategic move to address pressing national challenges, Peru's President Jose Jeri swore in Denisse Miralles as the new economy chief on Tuesday. Miralles, who previously served as deputy economy minister, brings expertise and fresh perspectives to the role.

Alongside Miralles, retired police general Vicente Tiburcio has been appointed as the interior minister. His experience in law enforcement is expected to be pivotal in combatting the rising tide of crime, an issue widely identified as Peru's most pressing challenge.

Earlier in the day, President Jeri announced his intentions to form a cabinet focused squarely on reducing crime rates and improving public safety across the nation, signaling a dedicated approach to one of Peru's most urgent concerns.

