Left Menu

Odisha adopts ‘no gift' policy for festive season: Deputy CM Parida

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Friday said the state government has adopted the Centres No Gift Policy during the ongoing festive season.Parida urged people not to bring any gifts to her office in keeping with the policy.Taking to social media, Parida said, During the festive season, based on the government of Indias No Gift Policy, the state government has also adopted a similar policy. I request everyone not to bring gifts to my office.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-10-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 21:25 IST
Odisha adopts ‘no gift' policy for festive season: Deputy CM Parida
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Friday said the state government has adopted the Centre's 'No Gift Policy' during the ongoing festive season.

Parida urged people not to bring any gifts to her office in keeping with the policy.

Taking to social media, Parida said, "During the festive season, based on the government of India's 'No Gift Policy,' the state government has also adopted a similar policy. According to it, no government office or public sector undertaking will engage in the exchange of gifts or incur related expenses. I request everyone not to bring gifts to my office.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HIGHLIGHTS

HIGHLIGHTS

 India
2
Aurangabad railway station renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Aurangabad railway station renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

 India
3
Sabarimala devotees unaffected by controversies surrounding it: TDB president

Sabarimala devotees unaffected by controversies surrounding it: TDB presiden...

 India
4
Sabarimala devotees unaffected by controversies surrounding it: TDB president

Sabarimala devotees unaffected by controversies surrounding it: TDB presiden...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025