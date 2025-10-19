4 candidates file nomination papers for Dampa bypoll in Mizoram, MNF nominee richest

Four candidates filed their nomination papers for the bypoll to the Dampa assembly seat in Mizoram, an official said on Sunday.

The candidates who filed their nomination papers were Vanlalsailova of the ruling Zoram People's Movement, Mizo National Front's R Lalthangliana, BJP's Lalhmangaiha and John Rotluangliana of the Congress, they said.

The last date for filing nomination is Tuesday, the papers will be scrutinised on Wednesday, and the deadline for withdrawal of candidature is Friday. Polling in the seat will be held on November 11.

The bypoll is expected to be a four-cornered contest as all the four major political parties have fielded candidates. Smaller parties or Independent candidates are unlikely to contest the election.

People's Conference (PC) president Vanlalruata said his party will not contest the bypoll.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

There are 20,790 voters in the assembly segment, according to the final roll published on September 30.

There are 41 polling stations in the constituency. Silsury-I polling station has the highest number of voters at 1,103, while Zopui polling station has the least at 30.

The counting of votes will be held on November 14.

R Lalthangliana of MNF, with declared assets worth Rs 17.19 crore, is the richest candidate, followed by Congress's John Rotluangliana, who has declared assets worth over Rs 15.37 crore.

Lalthangliana along with his wife and three dependants has movable assets worth over Rs 3.23 crore and immovable assets worth over Rs 13.96 crore, according to his affidavit.

His spouse Ngurmawii Sailo and son Vanlalchhanhima Ralte have total liabilities of Rs. 4.12 crore.

Lalthangliana's main sources of income are pension salary as ex-MLA and retired association professor and house rent, while his wife and son Ralte run business.

Rotluangliana has movable assets worth Rs 1.42 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 13.95 crore.

BJP candidate Lalhmangaiha is the poorest of all and he has declared assets, both movable and immovable, worth Rs. 46.53 lakh.

ZPM's Sailo has movable assets worth Rs 64.85 lakh and has no immovable assets as per his affidavit.

No candidate has a pending criminal case or has been convicted previously.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)