Early results in Bolivia's election show centrist Rodrigo Paz with lead over right-wing rival
Early results from Bolivia's presidential runoff election showed centrist Senator Rodrigo Paz headed for a clear victory with 54.5 per cent of the vote, Bolivia's electoral tribunal announced on Sunday, paving the way for the political transformation of this crisis-hit Andean nation after two decades of one-party rule.
With official results still trickling in from across the country, the preliminary count showed Paz's rival, right-wing former President Jorge ''Tuto'' Quiroga, clinching 45.4 per cent of the vote.
Bolivians voted on Sunday in an unprecedented presidential runoff between two conservative, capitalist candidates, ushering in a new political era after 20 years of almost continuous rule by the Movement Toward Socialism party.
The race was in a dead heat as voters, looking for a leader to lift them out of their country's worst economic crisis in decades, chose between former right-wing President Jorge ''Tuto'' Quiroga and centrist Senator Rodrigo Paz.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andean
- Bolivia
- Bolivians
- Jorge ''
- Rodrigo Paz
- Jorge ''Tuto''
ALSO READ
UPDATE 5-Centrist Rodrigo Paz wins Bolivian presidency, ending nearly 20 years of leftist rule
NEWSMAKER-Who is Bolivia's new president, Rodrigo Paz?
UPDATE 4-Centrist Rodrigo Paz wins Bolivian presidency, ending nearly 20 years of leftist rule
Centrist Rodrigo Paz wins Bolivia's presidential runoff, topping right wing rival
Bolivian election authority says preliminary results show that centrist Rodrigo Paz has won presidential race, reports AP.