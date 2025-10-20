Early results in Bolivia's election show centrist Rodrigo Paz with lead over right-wing rival

Early results from Bolivia's presidential runoff election showed centrist Senator Rodrigo Paz headed for a clear victory with 54.5 per cent of the vote, Bolivia's electoral tribunal announced on Sunday, paving the way for the political transformation of this crisis-hit Andean nation after two decades of one-party rule.

With official results still trickling in from across the country, the preliminary count showed Paz's rival, right-wing former President Jorge ''Tuto'' Quiroga, clinching 45.4 per cent of the vote.

Bolivians voted on Sunday in an unprecedented presidential runoff between two conservative, capitalist candidates, ushering in a new political era after 20 years of almost continuous rule by the Movement Toward Socialism party.

The race was in a dead heat as voters, looking for a leader to lift them out of their country's worst economic crisis in decades, chose between former right-wing President Jorge ''Tuto'' Quiroga and centrist Senator Rodrigo Paz.

