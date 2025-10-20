High-Stakes Contest: 19 Candidates Compete in Nuapada Bypoll

Nineteen candidates have officially entered the race for the November 11 bypoll in the Nuapada assembly constituency, as confirmed by Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer on Monday.

Among the candidates, eight represent political parties, such as the Biju Janata Dal's Snehangini Chhuria, and 11 are independents.

This bypoll follows the passing of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia in September, with parties hoping to secure a crucial legislative seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)