High-Stakes Contest: 19 Candidates Compete in Nuapada Bypoll
Nineteen candidates, including eight from political parties and 11 independents, have filed nominations for the November 11 bypoll in the Nuapada constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party and Biju Janata Dal are among those fielding candidates. The bypoll was called following the death of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia.
Updated: 20-10-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 21:05 IST
Nineteen candidates have officially entered the race for the November 11 bypoll in the Nuapada assembly constituency, as confirmed by Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer on Monday.
Among the candidates, eight represent political parties, such as the Biju Janata Dal's Snehangini Chhuria, and 11 are independents.
This bypoll follows the passing of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia in September, with parties hoping to secure a crucial legislative seat.
