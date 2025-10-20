Left Menu

High-Stakes Contest: 19 Candidates Compete in Nuapada Bypoll

Nineteen candidates, including eight from political parties and 11 independents, have filed nominations for the November 11 bypoll in the Nuapada constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party and Biju Janata Dal are among those fielding candidates. The bypoll was called following the death of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-10-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 21:05 IST
High-Stakes Contest: 19 Candidates Compete in Nuapada Bypoll
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nineteen candidates have officially entered the race for the November 11 bypoll in the Nuapada assembly constituency, as confirmed by Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer on Monday.

Among the candidates, eight represent political parties, such as the Biju Janata Dal's Snehangini Chhuria, and 11 are independents.

This bypoll follows the passing of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia in September, with parties hoping to secure a crucial legislative seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McLaren's Championship Hopes: Racing Against Red Bull's Verstappen

McLaren's Championship Hopes: Racing Against Red Bull's Verstappen

 Global
2
Campus Assault Case: Facebook Message Leads to Extradition and Guilty Plea

Campus Assault Case: Facebook Message Leads to Extradition and Guilty Plea

 United States
3
Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

 Global
4
Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025