Trade Tensions Escalate: Trump Halts Canada Negotiations Over Provincial Ad

President Donald Trump has halted all trade negotiations with Canada, citing a provincial advertisement that criticized US tariffs using former President Ronald Reagan's words. The announcement on Trump's social media platform has further strained relations between the two countries.

In a move to alleviate rising tensions, Ontario Premier Doug Ford agreed to stop the advertisement campaign. At a press conference on Friday, Ford indicated that after discussions with Prime Minister Mark Carney, the campaign would be paused to facilitate resumed trade talks.

Ford emphasized the campaign's success in reaching US audiences and spurring debate on tariffs. The situation underscores ongoing strains, with Canada's strategy to diversify exports away from the US due to Trump's tariff threats remaining a critical concern.

