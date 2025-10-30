Left Menu

Russia's Energy Warfare: A Tactical Assault on Ukraine

Russia has continued its aggressive drone and missile strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing widespread power outages and casualties. The latest attacks, deemed 'systematic energy terror' by Ukrainian officials, aim to hinder Ukraine's essential services as winter approaches, while calls for increased international support intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 22:49 IST
In a relentless campaign, Russia has persisted in launching drone and missile strikes targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leading to widespread power outages across the nation, officials reported on Thursday. This latest wave of attacks killed at least six people, including a young child, and left numerous others injured.

The Ukrainian leadership identifies these strikes as 'systematic energy terror,' with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko emphasizing the attacks' intent to plunge Ukraine into darkness as winter looms. President Zelenskyy confirmed that Russia deployed over 650 drones alongside a variety of missiles in the continued assault.

Calls for international support have grown as Ukrainian cities struggle to maintain public services essential for water, sewage, and heating amid ongoing blackouts. Ukrainian officials urge for enhanced air defense systems and further diplomatic actions to counter Russia's aggressive strategies.

