Indamedia Acquisition Raises Concerns in Hungary's Media Landscape

Indamedia, a Hungarian media group partly owned by pro-government businessman Miklos Vaszily, has expanded its reach by acquiring Ringier Hungary, a portfolio that includes the prominent tabloid newspaper Blikk. This strategic acquisition was confirmed by both companies in a recent statement.

The timing of the deal, just months before a general election in April, has raised eyebrows. Prime Minister Viktor Orban is currently facing opposition from the newly formed centre-right party, Tisza, which is leading in most polls. With this acquisition, Indamedia gains a well-established media company comparable in size, boasting strong market positions and influential publications within Hungary's media landscape.

However, the acquisition has sparked criticism. Tisza party leader Peter Magyar accused Orban of tightening his grip on Hungary's media outlets. The Hungarian government and Indamedia have not responded to requests for comment. Indamedia has a significant presence, owning 18 online publications including Index.hu. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)