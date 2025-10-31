Left Menu

Landslide Victory Expected for JMM in Ghatshila By-Poll

General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya of CPI(ML) Liberation anticipates a decisive win for JMM's Somesh Chandra Soren in the upcoming Ghatshila by-election. Supported by allies, Soren aims to uphold the legacy of his late father while challenging BJP-backed corruption and ensuring Jharkhand's resources benefit its people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Dipankar Bhattacharya, the general secretary of CPI(ML) Liberation, expressed strong confidence on Friday in the impending victory of the JMM candidate Somesh Chandra Soren in the Ghatshila by-election. Scheduled for November 11, Soren is positioned to win by a significant margin.

Backing Soren is a full-fledged campaign by CPI(ML) Liberation, as declared by Bhattacharya in a media statement released through Jharkhand CPI(ML) Liberation secretary Manoj Bhakat. Bhattacharya emphasized the unified support of the INDIA bloc alliance partners for the JMM candidate in Ghatshila, highlighting that the BJP faces a formidable challenge.

Committed to continuing his father's legacy, Soren's path is paved with support from CPI(ML) figures like Arup Chatterjee and Chandradev Mahato, who actively engage with local cadres. Bhattacharya underscored that Jharkhand's developmental challenges are intertwined with defeating the BJP, to combat corruption and unemployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

