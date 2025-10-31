Trump Declares No Military Strikes in Venezuela

President Donald Trump made a notable announcement on Friday regarding U.S. military actions in Venezuela. Responding to inquiries, Trump stated that he does not have any current plans to initiate military strikes within the South American nation.

Trump's brief and direct response of 'no' leaves little room for speculation on the matter. His statement was delivered amidst the ongoing regional tensions and political instability in Venezuela, ensuring clarity about the current U.S. stance on military interventions.

This straightforward declaration serves to set the record straight about the United States' immediate foreign policy objectives concerning Venezuela, as many continue to watch the situation closely.

