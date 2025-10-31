Left Menu

Trump Declares No Military Strikes in Venezuela

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he is not planning any military strikes within Venezuela. When questioned about the possibility of such actions, Trump promptly responded with a definitive 'no.' This announcement comes amid ongoing tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-10-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 21:37 IST
Trump Declares No Military Strikes in Venezuela
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump made a notable announcement on Friday regarding U.S. military actions in Venezuela. Responding to inquiries, Trump stated that he does not have any current plans to initiate military strikes within the South American nation.

Trump's brief and direct response of 'no' leaves little room for speculation on the matter. His statement was delivered amidst the ongoing regional tensions and political instability in Venezuela, ensuring clarity about the current U.S. stance on military interventions.

This straightforward declaration serves to set the record straight about the United States' immediate foreign policy objectives concerning Venezuela, as many continue to watch the situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025