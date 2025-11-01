Left Menu

Expulsion Controversy: Sengottaiyan Takes Legal Path Against AIADMK Leadership

K A Sengottaiyan, a veteran AIADMK leader, plans to challenge his expulsion from the party by Edappadi Palaniswamy. Sengottaiyan, a long-time member, decries the decision as undemocratic and prepares to take legal action. He advocates for the readmission of other expelled leaders.

In a bold move, former minister K A Sengottaiyan announced his intention to legally challenge AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswamy over his expulsion from the party. Speaking from his Kullampalayam farmhouse, Sengottaiyan revealed plans to consult advocates to contest the decision in court.

Expressing distress over the expulsion, Sengottaiyan, a nine-time MLA and a loyal AIADMK member since its inception by MGR, accused Palaniswamy of acting autocratically. He decried the lack of due process, citing an absence of dialogue over his interactions with O Panneerselvam and others.

The veteran politician attributed recent electoral setbacks to Palaniswamy's leadership and called for the reinstatement of expelled members, including O Panneerselvam, as a step towards healing internal rifts within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

