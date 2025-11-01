Diplomatic Moves: Carney Apologizes to Trump Amid Trade Tensions

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney extended an apology to U.S. President Donald Trump over the release of an anti-tariff political advertisement, urging Ontario Premier Doug Ford not to broadcast the contentious ad. The apology was conveyed during a private interaction at a dinner hosted by the South Korean President.

The controversial ad, commissioned by Premier Ford, features former President Ronald Reagan discussing the detrimental effects of tariffs, an apparent critique of current U.S. trade policies. In retaliation, President Trump announced increased tariffs on Canadian imports, further escalating trade tensions.

Carney's South Korea visit included discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping, marking an improvement in fraught relations. As part of a strategic pivot, Carney emphasized Canada's efforts to diversify trade dependence away from the United States, aiming for greater resilience amid shifting geopolitical landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)