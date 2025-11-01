RSS Stands Firm Against Ban Calls Amid Political Tensions

In a firm rebuttal to calls for a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale emphasized the impracticality of prohibitions driven by mere whims. Speaking post the RSS's executive meet, Hosabale critiqued such demands as lacking legitimate grounds.

Answering a query regarding Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's recent ban proposal, Hosabale referenced historical attempts to restrict the RSS, all of which failed, highlighting society's acceptance and the judiciary's judgments favoring the organization.

Switching focus to electoral matters, Hosabale stressed the need for votes based on national interests. Discussing West Bengal, he pointed out the state's instability due to political animosities and called attention to electoral roll updates for ensuring authentic voter representation.

