Left Menu

RSS Stands Firm Against Ban Calls Amid Political Tensions

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale criticized calls for banning the RSS, emphasizing the organization's societal acceptance and past judicial rulings. Amid political tensions, he urged public voting based on national issues and highlighted challenges in Bengal. He also discussed the importance of refining electoral rolls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 01-11-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 20:18 IST
RSS Stands Firm Against Ban Calls Amid Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a firm rebuttal to calls for a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale emphasized the impracticality of prohibitions driven by mere whims. Speaking post the RSS's executive meet, Hosabale critiqued such demands as lacking legitimate grounds.

Answering a query regarding Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's recent ban proposal, Hosabale referenced historical attempts to restrict the RSS, all of which failed, highlighting society's acceptance and the judiciary's judgments favoring the organization.

Switching focus to electoral matters, Hosabale stressed the need for votes based on national interests. Discussing West Bengal, he pointed out the state's instability due to political animosities and called attention to electoral roll updates for ensuring authentic voter representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025