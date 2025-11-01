RSS Stands Firm Against Ban Calls Amid Political Tensions
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale criticized calls for banning the RSS, emphasizing the organization's societal acceptance and past judicial rulings. Amid political tensions, he urged public voting based on national issues and highlighted challenges in Bengal. He also discussed the importance of refining electoral rolls.
- Country:
- India
In a firm rebuttal to calls for a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale emphasized the impracticality of prohibitions driven by mere whims. Speaking post the RSS's executive meet, Hosabale critiqued such demands as lacking legitimate grounds.
Answering a query regarding Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's recent ban proposal, Hosabale referenced historical attempts to restrict the RSS, all of which failed, highlighting society's acceptance and the judiciary's judgments favoring the organization.
Switching focus to electoral matters, Hosabale stressed the need for votes based on national interests. Discussing West Bengal, he pointed out the state's instability due to political animosities and called attention to electoral roll updates for ensuring authentic voter representation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
