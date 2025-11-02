RSS Leader Defends Organization Amid Ban Talks in Political Arena
Dattatreya Hosabale, RSS general secretary, addressed the impossibility of banning the organization based on mere wishes. In response to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's call for a ban, Hosabale highlighted the socio-political acceptance of the RSS and urged consideration of past experiences and judicial rulings.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale has firmly stated that the organization cannot be banned based solely on personal wishes, urging critics to learn from past precedents. Speaking after a three-day executive meeting in Jabalpur, Hosabale addressed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's recent call for a ban.
Hosabale pointed out that previous attempts to ban the RSS failed due to societal and judicial support for the organization's initiatives. He emphasized the RSS's growing influence, despite historical challenges, and demanded valid reasons for any proposed ban. 'Society and the government system have rejected such bans as wrong,' he noted.
Discussing electoral matters, Hosabale indicated no RSS discourse on the upcoming Bihar polls, but reinforced their advocacy for issue-based voting. As for West Bengal, the RSS resolved to counter political tensions and advocate social unity amidst challenges linked to border pressures. He concluded with remarks on the necessity of updating the electoral rolls for transparency.
