CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-US exempts some foreign-made drones from Trump import ban on new models 

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Wednesday it is exempting imports of some new models of foreign-made drones and critical components from a sweeping import ban adopted in ⁠December. The telecommunications regulator acted on a Pentagon recommendation to exempt some components and drones from the restrictions through the end of 2026. The list of imported drones allowed for import includes models from Parrot, Teledyne FLIR, Neros Technologies, Wingtra, Auterion, ModalAI, Zepher Flight Labs and AeroVironment and imports will be ​allowed until the end of 2026.

The FCC also said it was approving a list of imported critical components for drones ‍produced by companies including Nvidia, ModalAI, Panasonic, Sony, Samsung and ARK Electronics. Last month, the FCC said it was adding all foreign-made drones and critical components to the "Covered List". That means DJI, Autel and other foreign drone companies will not be able to obtain the necessary FCC approval to sell new models of drones or critical components ⁠in the ‌United States as they pose unacceptable risks ⁠to U.S. national security. The FCC designation issued last month does not prohibit import, sale or use of any existing drone models the agency previously authorized, and does ‍not impact any previously purchased drones and consumers can continue to use any drones they previously purchased legally.

The FCC also said U.S. government agencies purchasing ​new drones are not covered by the restrictions. Drones on the covered list purchased outside the United States cannot be operated in ⁠the country. A number of groups had raised concerns about the breadth of the FCC order. The American Soybean Association said last month that "sudden restrictions on their use without available domestically ⁠manufactured alternatives risk adding new financial and operational burdens for farmers already facing tight margins and market uncertainty." The 14 Republicans on the Senate Armed Service Committee led by Senator Roger Wicker said in a joint statement that Trump was "right to ban the import of ⁠drones and components from those adversaries to protect American industry" and added it gives time "to transition to American-made drones and allows us to continue ⁠working closely with allies and ‌partners to rebuild free-market supply chains for small drone parts." China-based DJI, the world's largest dronemaker, criticized the decision last month, noting more than 80% of the United States' 1,800-plus state and local law enforcement and ⁠emergency response agencies that operate drone programs use DJI technology.

