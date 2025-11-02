Left Menu

Top Congress Leaders Gear Up for Bihar Election Campaign

Congress has unveiled a robust list of 40 star campaigners for Bihar's second-phase assembly polls, featuring Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and others. As the opposition INDIA bloc positions RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate, the political landscape is set for an intense contest.

New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2025 09:47 IST
Congress is pulling out all stops for the second phase of the Bihar assembly polls, deploying a star-studded lineup of leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The opposition INDIA bloc has chosen RJD's Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate, setting the stage for a fierce electoral battle.

The high-profile list also includes Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with senior figures like Kanhaiya Kumar and Independent MP Pappu Yadav, among others. In a strategic move, the party aims to bolster its influence in Bihar by involving prominent personalities in its campaign.

With polls scheduled for November 6 and 11, and results anticipated on November 14, political tension is escalating. As Congress allies with the Left parties in the opposition INDIA bloc, all eyes are on the unfolding political drama in Bihar.

