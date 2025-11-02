Nepal Gears Up for March Elections Amid Political Dialogue

Nepal's first female Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, hosted a critical meeting with chief ministers from all seven provinces as the nation prepares for the March 5 general election. This meeting aimed to bolster communication between federal and provincial governments amidst a changing political landscape.

Karki, who assumed office on September 12 following youth-led protests against corruption, is actively engaging with various stakeholders, including leaders from major political parties and Gen Z activists, to foster consensus and facilitate a seamless election process. Key discussions centered on election preparations and improving law and order.

With support from Nepali Congress leaders, Karki is working to ensure free and fair elections while also addressing security concerns. Nepal's Home Minister, Om Prakash Aryal, has called for dialogue over protests to address any issues ahead of the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)