Top Headlines from Delhi High Court: Political Parties, School Fees, Air Purifiers, and Legal Challenges

The Delhi High Court issued several rulings on Friday, notably dismissing a petition contesting how the Election Commission recognizes political parties at national and state levels.

In another case, the Court sought feedback from the Directorate of Education and Lieutenant Governor on pleas by minority schools challenging a law requiring government approval for school fee hikes.

The court also heard a petition concerning the classification of air purifiers as medical devices, with the central government countering that the plea was motivated and not genuinely in public interest. The day ended with a response sought from CBI in connection with a complaint by Lalu Prasad Yadav's aide regarding the procedural handling of the pardon in the land-for-job scam.