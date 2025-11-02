Political Drama Unfolds as JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh Arrested in Murder Case

A Patna court has remanded JD(U) candidate Anant Singh and two associates to a 14-day judicial custody for their involvement in the alleged murder of Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dular Chand Yadav.

Anant Singh, a seasoned political figure and former MLA, alongside Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram, was produced in court following their arrest connected to Yadav's murder, amidst heated political rivalry.

The murder of Yadav, who was campaigning for another party, has sparked a flurry of legal activity, with multiple FIRs filed and charges pertaining to conduct violations, reflecting deeper political tensions in the Mokama area.

(With inputs from agencies.)