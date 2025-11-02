Political Clash in Ghatsila: JMM vs BJP and the Infiltration Debate

The political contest in Ghatsila heats up as Jharkhand Minority Commission Chairman and JMM leader Hedayettulah Khan dismisses BJP's claims of Bangladeshi infiltration as baseless.

Khan, campaigning for JMM candidate Somesh Chandra Soren, ridicules the BJP's perceived geographical oversight, asserting the absence of an international border in Ghatsila to support infiltration fears.

Confident of a JMM victory, Khan highlights Chief Minister Hemant Soren's leadership, while the BJP fields Babulal Soren against Somesh Chandra in a race sparked by the passing of former MLA Ramdas Soren.

(With inputs from agencies.)