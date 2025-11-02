Left Menu

Political Clash in Ghatsila: JMM vs BJP and the Infiltration Debate

In the Ghatsila by-poll, JMM's Hedayettulah Khan challenges BJP's claims of Bangladeshi infiltration. Khan argues that the constituency, not bordering Bangladesh, is unaffected. Confidence swells within JMM, supported by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, against BJP candidate Babulal Soren. The contest arises after MLA Ramdas Soren's demise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghatsila | Updated: 02-11-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 22:00 IST
  • India

The political contest in Ghatsila heats up as Jharkhand Minority Commission Chairman and JMM leader Hedayettulah Khan dismisses BJP's claims of Bangladeshi infiltration as baseless.

Khan, campaigning for JMM candidate Somesh Chandra Soren, ridicules the BJP's perceived geographical oversight, asserting the absence of an international border in Ghatsila to support infiltration fears.

Confident of a JMM victory, Khan highlights Chief Minister Hemant Soren's leadership, while the BJP fields Babulal Soren against Somesh Chandra in a race sparked by the passing of former MLA Ramdas Soren.

(With inputs from agencies.)

