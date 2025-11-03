Left Menu

Valencia Leader Steps Down Amid Controversy Over Flood Response

Carlos Mazon, the leader of Spain's Valencia region, has announced his resignation following widespread criticism of his administration's handling of last year's flash floods that claimed 229 lives. The public and political rivals accused him of a delayed emergency response and poor crisis management.

Updated: 03-11-2025 14:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's Valencia regional leader, Carlos Mazon, announced his resignation on Monday amid harsh criticism over his administration's response to devastating flash floods last year that resulted in 229 deaths.

Mazon has been under pressure to resign following the October 29, 2024, floods, with public outrage peaking during a state memorial ceremony marking the disaster's first anniversary. Victims' families jeered and insulted him, highlighting the immense public discontent.

The leader faced backlash for his slow issuing of flood alerts and was criticized for attending a long lunch during crucial emergency management meetings. The delay in alerting citizens as floodwaters destroyed homes and swept away cars further fueled the controversy, leading to mounting demands for his departure.

