Toronto Roof Explosions Prompt Emergency Response

A pair of explosions on the roof of a downtown Toronto building triggered an emergency response on Friday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, according to officials.

Emergency crews reacted swiftly after the blasts were heard, with a significant plume of smoke being sighted billowing from a six-story commercial structure. This building is situated in a densely populated area near the city's financial hub. Deepak Chagger, a spokesperson with Toronto Fire Services, confirmed that the fire originated in a roof area under construction. The flames caused three propane cylinders to rupture.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze, ensuring public safety with no injuries recorded, Chagger stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)